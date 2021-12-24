SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.70

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 2577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $170,000.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

