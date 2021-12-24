SnowGem (XSG) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

