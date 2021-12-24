Sologenic Price Tops $2.13 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004177 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $425.83 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sologenic has traded 60% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.35 or 0.07895240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.51 or 0.99924673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

