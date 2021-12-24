Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 510 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

