Souders Financial Advisors Grows Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Upstart were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.77.

Upstart stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day moving average is $213.75. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock worth $413,262,802. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

