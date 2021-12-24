Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Shares of AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $566.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $670.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

