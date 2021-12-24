Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $214,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 125,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.