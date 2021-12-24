Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 5,073 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.