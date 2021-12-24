Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $473.74 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.43. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

