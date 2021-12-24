Souders Financial Advisors Takes $699,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,393,000 after acquiring an additional 385,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 133,225 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO opened at $37.90 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

