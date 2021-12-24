Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 579 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

