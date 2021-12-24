Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.35

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 115500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$23.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

