Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,506.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $17.22 or 0.00033712 BTC on major exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $562,277.12 and $29,506.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

