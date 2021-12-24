SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.17 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

