SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

SSAAY remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.