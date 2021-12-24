State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,572 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

