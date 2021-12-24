Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,399 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

