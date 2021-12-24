Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.87

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 26002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

