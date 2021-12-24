Step Hero Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $522,880.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007061 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.