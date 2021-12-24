Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

