stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

