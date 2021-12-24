Steven D. Fitz Sells 7,369 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $101,692.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,006,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

