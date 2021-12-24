Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $77.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

