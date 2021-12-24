Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 225,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 225,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.73 per share, with a total value of $8,039,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $3,288.00.

SFIX opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.