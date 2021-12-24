Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 744% compared to the typical daily volume of 253 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sprott by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprott by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sprott by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sprott by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE SII opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

