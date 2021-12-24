Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Call Options (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,818 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the typical volume of 245 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $2,223,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $3,093,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

