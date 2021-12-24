Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,536 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,988. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.