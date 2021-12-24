Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.06. 709,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,549. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

