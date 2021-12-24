Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post $165.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.10 million. Stratasys reported sales of $142.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $605.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $605.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

