StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 2,638 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88.

