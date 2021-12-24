StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Barings BDC worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,074 shares of company stock worth $208,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $526.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

