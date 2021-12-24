StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 621 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

