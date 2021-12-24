StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 915,248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $56.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

