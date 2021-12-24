StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $168.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.