Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $895,489. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

SGMO opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.54. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

