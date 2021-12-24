Strs Ohio Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 229.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $479.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $485.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.20 and its 200 day moving average is $393.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

