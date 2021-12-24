Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

