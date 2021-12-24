Strs Ohio Sells 15,500 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of RPC worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 32.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 718,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in RPC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.98. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

