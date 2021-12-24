Strs Ohio Sells 2,065 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Masco were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 30.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Masco by 96.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Masco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

