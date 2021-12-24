Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

