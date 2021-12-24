Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

