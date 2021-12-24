Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.07

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.07 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.10). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 443,866 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34.

In related news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($26,168.79). Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($158,590.96).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

