Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given New GBX 510 Price Target at Barclays

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.27) to GBX 510 ($6.74) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 571.88 ($7.56).

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.26) on Monday. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 380.36 ($5.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 501.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,463.73). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($107,015.46). Insiders have bought a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 in the last three months.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

