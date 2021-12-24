Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Acquires £7,920 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,463.73).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.07. Synthomer plc has a 12 month low of GBX 380.36 ($5.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.27) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 571.88 ($7.56).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

