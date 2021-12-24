Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 182.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Sysco stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

