T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

TROW traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.29. 701,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.75. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $145.82 and a one year high of $224.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.