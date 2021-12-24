TAP Consulting LLC Buys 6,202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

