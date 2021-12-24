TAP Consulting LLC Invests $320,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.70 and its 200 day moving average is $230.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.