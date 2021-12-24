TAP Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 884,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $338.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.81. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

