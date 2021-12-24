TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.58.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at C$60.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$51.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.2500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.